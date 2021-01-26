The Mandalorian Star Reveals There Was a "Reason" That One Character Wasn't in the Finale

✖

The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian featured not only a number of characters who had appeared earlier in the season, but also came with the surprise reveal of Luke Skywalker, though fans couldn't help but wonder why the Mandalorian Axe Woves was absent from that final episode, with star Katee Sackhoff noting there was a good reason for his absence, even if she didn't reveal that reason. Much like the first season, Season Two saw the titular character meet multiple compelling figures each episode, some of which who returned for the finale, yet it sounds as though Woves' absence could tie into a future adventure.

“He just wasn’t there! He just wasn’t there,” Sackhoff shared with the Sith Council podcast about the character's whereabouts. “And there’s a reason. It’s just one of those things where I don’t know if that story is something I’m supposed to tell. So he’s just not there.”

Simon Kassianides debuted as the character earlier in the season, alongside Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Sasha Banks' Mercedes Varnado, so when Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin enlisted the help of Bo-Katan and Mercedes for the finale, many fans speculated about what Axe was absent. Axe wasn't the only hero who was also absent from the finale, as Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano only appeared in one installment, so it's unknown if his whereabouts will tie into a future adventure for the series, or even possibly one of its announced spinoffs.

While Sackhoff might know about Axe's whereabouts, the actress also admitted that she didn't know that Luke Skywalker would appear, despite seeing an actor on set.

"I didn't know until I saw it with you guys," Sackhoff admitted of the reveal.

Despite not knowing on set who the character would ultimately be, there were a couple of clues that tipped her off to the fact that it could possibly be the famed Jedi.

"I thought to myself, 'They would have let us know that,'" the actress confessed. "You know, they said… Who did they say it was? I think [partner] Robin [Gadsby] knew who they said it was, but it was a complete red herring. So we didn’t know. I knew it was a Jedi. I knew it was an X-wing. So you start to put things together, but you don’t know."

Season Three of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ before the end of the year.

