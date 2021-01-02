The Mandalorian Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo to Kick Off 2021

✖

Happy New Year, Star Wars fans! One of the last (and only) good things about 2020 was the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which means we are eager to be reunited once again with Din Djarin and Grogu. This season had an extra special nod to Marvel fans as it included 15 actors who also appeared on Agents of SHIELD. One such actor was Simon Kassianides, who played Sunil Bakshi on Agents of SHIELD before rocking Mandalorian gear as Axe Woves in The Mandalorian's "Chapter 11: The Heiress." Kassianides took to Twitter yesterday to wish fans a Happy New Year and share a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Sasha Banks (Koska Reeves).

"Looking at 2021 like... Happy New Year to you all. Here’s to a safe and prosperous year 💙 This is the way," Kassianides wrote. You can check out the post below:

Looking at 2021 like... Happy New Year to you all. Here’s to a safe and prosperous year 💙 This is the way pic.twitter.com/4oG842cZuV — simon kassianides (@simonkass) January 1, 2021

After the second season of The Mandalorian ended, Kassianides reflected on his experience, explaining why it meant so much to him. "As a fan of @starwars since birth, Season 2 of @themandalorian gave me so much during what I'm sure for so many people has been a hell of a year. What. A. Finale. If you've seen it you'll understand the emotional moment about to happen here," Kassianides wrote on Instagram. "Dreams do come true. And that’s hugely due to the following people. @sarahfinncasting for seeing me in such an opposite role to one I loved as Bakshi."

When it comes to the Agents of SHIELD folks who went on to appear in The Mandalorian, the biggest name is Ming-Na Wen who went from Agent Melinda May to Fennec Shand. The post-credit scene in the Mandalorian finale revealed Wen will be starring alongside Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) in the new spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett.

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of the upcoming animated series, The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ and Agents of SHIELD is available to watch on Netflix.