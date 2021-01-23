The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Had No Idea About Luke Skywalker's Return Until Watching the Finale

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured a ton of exciting guest stars, including Katee Sackhoff. The Battlestar Galactica alum portrayed Bo-Katan Kryze, a character she also voiced on Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Sackhoff appeared in the season finale of The Mandalorian, which also featured another epic cameo: Luke Skywalker. The show credited Mark Hamill for the role since they used his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. In fact, Sackhoff had no idea the character was supposed to be Luke until she watched the episode.

"I didn't know until I saw it with you guys," Sackhoff revealed during an appearance on The Sith Council. When asked who should she thought the character was going to be, she replied, "I didn’t know. They didn’t tell us. There was an actor there with dots on his face." When asked if she guessed if it was going to be Luke, she added, "I mean, kind of. But at the same time, I thought to myself, 'They would have let us know that.' You know, they said… Who did they say it was? I think Robin [Gadsby] knew who they said it was, but it was a complete red herring. So we didn’t know. I knew it was a Jedi. I knew it was an X-Wing. So you start to put things together, but you don’t know."

Sackhoff recently spoke with Variety about joining The Mandalorian. The actor revealed the challenge of adapting her voice-acting role into something more intense and physical, praising "Chapter 11: The Heiress" director, Bryce Dallas Howard, for helping her along.

"It was a completely different experience for me," explained Sackhoff. "One of the things that worked in my favor this episode was Bryce Dallas Howard, who is such a phenomenal director and also an amazing actor. I couldn’t have done it without her, she truly helped me understand that just because I knew this character so well didn’t mean that I’d worked out how to play her yet. That was hard at the beginning."

She added, "One of the funnest things for me was establishing her look. The look of her face was so important to me because there were details about her that as a fan of Clone Wars and Rebels I’ve been accustomed to seeing," said Sackhoff. "Her freckles, her red hair, her green eyes, her eyebrows which point down in a slightly unnatural way, and the scar on her forehead. I wanted all of it to be there, and to their credit, [Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni] and Bryce let me sit down and really play with that."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.