The Mandalorian Finale Sets Up Major Darksaber Rivalry

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season came to an end today, and fans are freaking out over the show's big reveals. We saw a surprise cameo, got news of another spin-off, and witnessed an emotional goodbye. There was also a major moment that set up what could be an intense rivalry in the show's third season. While recruiting a team to rescue Grogu, Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) convinces Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to help in exchange for the Darksaber. We learned earlier in the season that Bo-Katan needs to take back the weapon from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in order to earn her place on Mandalore's throne. However, things did not go according to plan and we fear an alliance might turn into a bitter feud next season. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Bo-Katan expected to be the one to face off with Moff, but it ended up being Mando in an epic battle of Darksaber versus Beskar. Mando bested the villain and took him as his prisoner to the bridge where he planned to give the Darksaber to Bo-Katan and Moff to Cara Dune (Gina Carano) so he can face punishment for his crimes. Unfortunately, it's revealed that the Darksaber's power "comes from the story" and must be won in combat in order for its wielder to get the respect that comes with the weapon.

Mando tried to yield the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, but she refused, agreeing that the Darksaber must be won in order to be its true owner. The episode ended with Luke Skywalker taking Grogu away to be trained as a Jedi, so we have yet to see any fallout between Mando and Bo-Katan. However, based on her reaction, we are willing to bet the two Mandalorians are going to fight it out in season three.

"It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber," Esposito said of the Darksaber at FAN Expo Vancouver. "And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs]."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.