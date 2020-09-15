New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Photos Appear on Disney+ App

✖

The wait for more adventures with Mando and Baby Yoda is almost over. On October 30th, the long-awaited second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will finally make its debut on Disney+, taking fans back to a galaxy far, far away for the first time since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters back in December. With just about a month and a half to go until the new season arrives, fans have become anxious for any sort of new content they can get their hands on, hoping they might catch a glimpse of what's to come. Well we got another little sneak peek this week, thanks to the Disney+ app.

When you log in to the Disney+ app on certain devices, and hover over the tab for The Mandalorian, you'll see some images pop up at the top of the screen. Quite a few different images appear as you do this, offering some new looks at the upcoming season.

There's nothing terribly exciting about these photos, as they're mainly just close-up looks at certain characters, locations, and ships. It does, however, succeed in getting folks excited for Season 2.

Fans on Twitter took pictures of the various photos that appear on the Disney+ app, and shared them online for everyone to enjoy.

We might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. The only glimpse of a new character in the trailer was of a mysterious, hooded figure played by Sahsa Banks. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th.