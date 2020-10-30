Star Wars: Bakery Crafts Mandalorian Armor and Baby Yoda Out of Bread

✖

This Friday, fans will get a chance to experience the return of The Mandalorian, when the beloved Star Wars series debuts its season two premiere on Disney+. While there's no telling exactly what the second season will bring narratively, fans are unbelievably excited to see more of the series' main duo, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka "Baby Yoda". In celebration of Season 2's debut, one California bakery has shared a pretty epic tribute to the characters -- and it's one that you have to see to believe. One House Bakery, which is located in Benicia, CA, recently debuted life-sized recreations of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, which are made entirely out of bread.

(Photo: One House Bakery)

The sculptures are dubbed the "Pain Doughlorian", referencing the French word for bread. The collection includes three pieces -- a lifesize bread-themed creation of The Mandalorian's armor, a "Baby Dough-da" replica of Baby Yoda, and "The Pandroid", a replica of IG-11 (Taika Waititi) constructed out of metal kitchen items. There are features all throughout the display, including the fact that The Baby Dough-da's circular pod is recreated from mixing bowls.

The project was created by One House's head baker and co-owner, Hannalee Pervan, who constructed the display alongside her mother and co-owner, Catherine. The sculptures were created over the course of two weeks, and unveiled on October 12. The sculptures were created as part of Benecia's Annual Downtown Scarecrow Display, an exhibit that showcases the town's artistic creativity. The exhibit will be publicly available to view until November 7th, and visitors are encouraged to take a picture with the scarecrows if they visit them.

This is just the latest unconventional tribute to The Mandalorian's dynamic duo, with the National Portrait Gallery also debuting an oil painting dedicated to the two of them.

The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

