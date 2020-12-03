New The Mandalorian Episode Reportedly the Shortest Season 2 Episode Yet

✖

Star Wars fans are undeniably hyped for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, as the live-action Star Wars series has defied expectations at basically every turn. The second season has introduced a slew of fan-favorite characters into live-action, while also setting up a surprisingly intense conflict in the canon. One of the biggest surprises of the season thus far has been the runtimes of its episodes, which have traditionally been longer than what fans got used to in Season 1. According to a new listing from the FSK, a German regulatory body that rates films and television projects, the series could soon be returning to form. Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, which is expected to be released this Friday, will reportedly have the shortest runtime of the season yet at just 32 minutes long.

Of course, episode length hasn't really reflected the quality of any episodes of The Mandalorian thus far, especially given how hyped fans have been for each passing episode. Still, this listing does provide an indication of what length of storytelling to expect in the episode.

The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) as he traverses through the galaxy, in an attempt to bring Grogu/Baby Yoda back to the Jedi. Thus far, that quest has led to him meeting Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) -- as well as getting into the crosshairs of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

"I'll tease the past," Esposito explained in a recent interview. "We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again."

"So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved," Esposito continued. "We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is."

What do you think of the reported runtime for the latest episode of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.