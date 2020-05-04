Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Peyton Reed Seemingly Confirms He's Directing Season 2 Episode

✖

Today is May the 4th, and the day has been bringing Star Wars fans quite a few different reasons to celebrate. Among those are updates surrounding the franchise's future, in the form of confirmation of Leslye Headland showrunning a new Disney+ series, and Taika Waititi working on a feature film set in the franchise. In the process, it seems like Star Wars fans unintentionally got another confirmed piece of news, this time about the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Director Peyton Reed recently took to Twitter to celebrate May the 4th by sharing a photo of a director's chair with his name on it, with a Mandalorian helmet sitting on top of it. This certainly appears to be confirmation that Reed, who is best known for directing Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, is going to be helming at least one episode of the upcoming sophomore season.

Reed was first rumored to be involved with The Mandalorian in March of this year, but that news was not confirmed in the months since. Given his existing relationship with the world of Disney - including reportedly returning to direct Ant-Man 3 - it certainly makes sense that he would make his way over to the Star Wars universe. Reed is the latest Marvel director to join the ranks of The Mandalorian, including series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau (who directed the first two Iron Man movies) and Waititi (who helmed Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder).

Other directors on the show's second season are set to include executive producer Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and series star Carl Weathers.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. And, of course, you can safely expect "Baby Yoda" to return in Season 2 as well.

"I can’t bring myself to lie and be like 'We had no idea of the sensation that he would be'," Pascal said of Baby Yoda in a recent interview. "We never talked about it being a sure thing, but I unconsciously kept to myself that the very first time I saw the image in the illustration during that first meeting, I was like 'Oh my God, people are going to lose their mind over that'. So basically it was no surprise."

What do you think about Peyton Reed seemingly directing part of The Mandalorian Season 2?

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.

(Photo credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.