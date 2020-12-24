Star Wars: The Mandalorian Theme Song Gets Lyrics in New Fan Video

✖

You may not have a new episode of The Mandalorian to stream this Friday but the meme train hasn't stopped. YouTube channel The Warp Zone has posted a new video where they take composer Ludwig Göransson's theme music for the hit series and add lyrics. Göransson, previously won a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for his work on the series, and we think he probably would have still taken home the trophy with the addition of these lyrics. Watch the full video below and try not to sing along with it as the music pours in!

Written and performed by Ryan Tellez (who previously penned and performed the "Recap Rapz" for the Star Wars films) the lyric video is described as follows: "Din Djarin sings along to the epic music of the Mandalorian theme by Ludwig Goransson. Along the way, he gives some honest feedback on the Disney Plus show and some of its heavy usage of western and sci-fi movie references."

Some of the choice lyrics from the video include:

"Here's a man in Baskar suit who's a walking armory, bounty hunting to just make due in the gig economy. His name is on the show, but we know who the star is."

"Where is the line between homage and stealing?"

"One thing I know: Thank God for Baby Yoda"

"I guess this is the way, it's Par-Sec for the course."

To the second lyric's point, the video goes to great lengths to talk about the influences of Yojimbo, Seven Samurai, The Hidden Fortress, The Man With No Name trilogy, and John Wayne on the series but notes that, as Star Wars fans know, these things have been influences on the franchise since the very beginning.

"This was an opportunity to prune everything back to the beginnings again," series creator Jon Favreau previously said about the series to Deadline. "And having new characters allowed us to do that...What was really mind-blowing is there’s so much to trying to create that authenticity, to make it feel akin to what George (Lucas) had done, and then you realize that George was doing it without a road map."

