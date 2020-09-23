Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Celebrates Ludwig Goransson’s Emmys Win with Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

The last week was a big one for Star Wars: The Mandalorian as it won seven out of the 15 Emmys it was nominated for. The first live-action Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from an EGOT). The Mandalorian's star, Pedro Pascal, took to Instagram to honor Göransson's win by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

"Chin up @ludwiggoransson and eyes open @serenajinju. Bravo, Bravis, Bravissimo to you both!!! @themandalorian," Pascal wrote. "These pics made me emotional. Thank you for the inspiration Pedro," Göransson replied. You can check out the post below:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but lost out to Succession.

The show's cast and executive producers recently shared some information with Entertainment Weekly about the new episodes. Fans got to see the first glimpse of season two and learned that not every casting rumor is true. During the interview, The Mandalorian's executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

What are you hoping to see in The Mandalorian's second season? Are you happy with the show's Emmy wins?

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. The second season is set to premiere on October 30th.