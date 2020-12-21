The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Is the Star Wars Show’s Highest-Rated Episode

This is the Way: Star Wars fans rank the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian as the highest-rated episode of the Jon Favreau-created series on IMDb. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue," written by Favreau and directed by Peyton Reed, the armored Mando Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) hunts down the Imperial light cruiser carrying a captive Grogu. The Force-sensitive Child is the prisoner of the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), making him a target for Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado). The Mandalorians mount their daring rescue with allies Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), pitting them against Gideon's squadron of droid Dark Troopers. "The Rescue" culminates with the arrival of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Max Lloyd Jones) and trusty sidekick droid R2-D2, who come to collect Grogu so that he can learn the ways of the Force. The episode ends with the clan of two parting ways for now, after a touching goodbye between Grogu and a helmet-less Mando. On its release weekend, where "The Rescue" crashed Disney+ at midnight Friday, the episode has a 9.9 rating with nearly 30,000 user votes cast on IMDb. Other highly-rated episodes this season include "Chapter 13: The Jedi," introducing fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in live-action for the first time, and "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," where Fett brutalizes a battalion of Stormtroopers using his armor reclaimed from Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) on Tatooine. The season 1 finale, "Redemption," was the highest-rated episode of the debut season when it premiered on Disney+ in late 2019. Overall, The Mandalorian carries an 8.7 rating on IMDb, placing it at #76 on the IMDb Top 250 TV list. Here's what IMDb users are saying about "The Rescue":

"One of the greatest things I have witnessed in 'Star Wars' since the OG trilogy" A literal masterpiece. Had a vibe like A New Hope with a twist. The last eight minutes are the greatest thing I have seen in Star Wars since the original trilogy. Love, sacrifice, honor, friendship, heroes, villains, LIGHTSABERS, and LUKE SKYWALKER in his prime!!! Grogu meeting R2 for the first time made it all the more heartwarming. — corkymp89

"What more is there to say than...10/10" AWESOME!!! Season 2 took the show to a higher level - Fantastic writing and creative overview from Jon Favreau across the series. Dave Filoni's input is essential - You can see his understanding of the Star 'lore' shining through. And lastly, what a directorial master class from Peyton Reed! This episode is the best so far!!! — xncivzf

"Beaming from ear to ear...." Probably has to go down as one of the best series finales I have seen, has to be up there alongside "TNG" Best Of Both Worlds, "Blake's 7" etc. This series has been going from strength to strength since the start. A cast who enjoy what they do and some who are fans and know what the fans want. Writers and Directors who know exactly what the fans want and are able to show it on the screen. Peyton Reed did a brilliant job directing this episode. I am not ashamed to admit I actually did a fist pump when I saw HIS X-Wing land, and the shadowy figure made his way through the corridors. I was beaming from ear to ear when he pulled back his cloak to reveal himself. I think there must have been some dust in the air as my eyes got a bit watery at the end. As for that post credit scene.... Wow! More please.... PS: Continue watching after the credits rolls!!. — Safcinexile

"The ultimate 'Star Wars' fan service" The Mandalorian and his alies launch the rescue mission for Grogu. I was enjoying this episode thinking that it was pretty good but nothing particularly special up until the final act when they throw something at you that is for me the biggest piece of fan service the franchise has ever done. This scene is what the episode will always be remembered for, along with a pretty emotional interaction between two of the show's main characters. The plot is pretty standard 'crack-team on a mission' that eventually turns into a siege. However, what makes it memorable is how it's resolved and who is involved. There may be mixed feelings from viewers on the matter, but for me it worked. Putting certain characters in a near enough impossible situation takes something special to resolve it and it doesn't come more special than that. Performances are all solid, with no one consistently standing out except Giancarlo Esposito and in one scene Pedro Pascal. As always the spectacle of the action and visuals dominate things and this one has the wow factor of a cameo that almost blows everything else off the screen. This is a very memorable episode and I have to admit that for once I was almost child-like in my state of excitement. — snoozejonc