Stephanie Beatriz on Brooklyn 99 Revival: "There's Always a Chance" (Exclusive)

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Peacock's Twisted Metal, series star Stephanie Beatriz told us never say never when it comes to the question of a Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival. Beatriz, who appeared on the beloved sitcom for 153 episodes between 2013 and 2021, has been fielding questions about the possibility of a return to the precinct since the series ended, but had very little to say in the way of details when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, instead opting to just generally say it's possible. Despite fan demand, there have not been serious rumors about bringing back the series.

The series, which also starred Terry Crews, Andy Samberg, and Melissa Fumero, was a workplace comedy that centered on a bunch of Brooklyn cops and the eccentric officers and offenders in their orbit. It hailed from creators Dan Goor (Late Night With Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation) and Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place).

"There's always a chance for anything," Beatriz said, telling Killian that she was glad his son was watching her show with the kind of enthusiasm she has when rewatching classic sitcoms like Seinfeld.

Beatriz will star in Twisted Metal as a character named "Quiet," a co-protagonist who's described as a "ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct." A press release about the announcement said that she came from a community which "oppressed her into silence," a backstory which we'll assume led to her name being what it is. While expressing her need for revenge, Quiet eventually forms what's described as an "unlikely, antagonistic bond" with Mackie's character John Doe.

The series is described by Peacock as follows:

"Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," a synopsis read. "With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal arrives on Peacock on July 27.