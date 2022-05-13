Twisted Metal Series Casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Stephanie Beatriz

✖

The Twisted Metal TV series now set to air on NBC's Peacock has found another lead in Stephanie Beatriz, the actress known for her roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as Encanto. What's more, we've actually gotten some details about her character and how they'll fit into the Twisted Metal universe, too. This casting announcement follows the earlier confirmation that Marvel star Anthony Mackie would take on the lead role in the series with more talent announcements shared afterwards and presumably more to come until the show releases.

Beatriz will star in Twisted Metal as a character named "Quiet," a co-protagonist who's described as a "ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct." A press release about the announcement said that she came from a community which "oppressed her into silence," a backstory which we'll assume led to her name being what it is. While expressing her need for revenge, Quiet eventually forms what's described as an "unlikely, antagonistic bond" with Mackie's character John Doe.

As mentioned in that character bio, Mackie's going to be taking the lead in this Twisted Metal show as previous announcements indicated. Asad Qizilbash, the head of the PlayStation Productions organization overseeing this Twisted Metal project, praised Mackie's "ability to blend comedy, action and drama," a skill that he said will be perfect for the tone this series looks to set.

Prior to the announcement about Beatriz's involvement in the show, it was said that Kitao Sakurai who's known from Bad Trip and The Eric Andre Show would direct multiple episodes of the series. It has not yet been said, however, how many half-hour episodes the show will consist of when it launches. Will Arnett is on board to executive produce, too, and though previous reports have suggested that he'd be playing Sweet Tooth as well, that detail wasn't confirmed in the announcement.

The series is described by Peacock as follows:

"Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," a synopsis read. "With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal does not yet have a release date.