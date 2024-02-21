Stephanie Hsu and Kieran Culkin Discuss Their Awkward Relationship in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Clip (Exclusive)

Stephanie Hsu finds herself in a one-sided relationship with Kieran Culkin in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. The two actors voice the characters Dr. Sleech and Dr. Plowp, respectively, in the upcoming Prime Video original animated series, which launches on the streaming platform on February 23rd with all eight episodes. The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy finds Hsu and Culkin's characters getting romantically involved, though the seriousness of the relationship depends on which one of them you ask. For Culkin's Dr. Plowp, he's diving in head-first and already sees a future for them together, while Hsu's Dr. Sleech sees it more as "hooking up." You can watch the awkwardness unfold in an exclusive clip.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. It finds Stephanie Hsu's Dr. Sleech asleep while hanging upside down from her tail when she's interrupted by Kieran Culkin's Dr. Plowp, who brings her a sandwich. It's worth noting that the sandwich has a sleeping bug in its center, with Dr. Sleech quickly picking out its eyeball with her tongue.

"I had a lovely time last night," Dr. Plowp tells Dr. Sleech. "It's all so exciting. I've never been in a relationship before." Dr. Sleech chokes on her sandwich at this statement, reminding Dr. Plowp that they're just hooking up. However, Dr. Plowp continues putting his foot in his mouth by saying how he foresees "a delightful courtship period followed by a respectful life union with dozens of fertilized eggs."

Dr. Sleech tries to gracefully back out of the conversation, but Dr. Plowp reminds her that he got the sandwich for them to share together. He bites on it like the bird he is, before devouring it whole.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy features the Culkin Brothers' first project together

It's a Culkin Family Reunion on Kieran Culkin's new animated series. While Macaulay Culkin is famously known for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, his brother Kieran has also formed a solid acting career of his own, with roles in the first two Home Alone movies alongside his brother Macaulay, as well as Succession, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and its follow-up, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The Culkin family is pretty big, so when it was time for Kieran's new animated Prime Video series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy to recruit actors to voice Kieran's siblings, who better than his real-life brothers?

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip and the first look image from the sixth episode of Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. This is the first project that features all five Culkin brothers acting together – Kieran Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin, and Shane Culkin. Kieran plays an empath named Dr. Plowp, who in the episode is celebrating a holiday with Stephanie Hsu's Dr. Sleech. Dr. Plomp is visited by his five siblings, which makes things awkward between him and Dr. Sleech.

What is The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy about?

The Prime Video description of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy reads, "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with EPs Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarr, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

The series stars Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne.