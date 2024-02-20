Kieran Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, and Every Other Culkin Brother to Act Together for First Time Ever in New Series

Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is the first project that features Kieran Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, and their brothers.

It's a Culkin Family Reunion on Kieran Culkin's new animated series. While Macaulay Culkin is famously known for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, his brother Kieran has also formed a solid acting career of his own, with roles in the first two Home Alone movies alongside his brother Macaulay, as well as Succession, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and its follow-up, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The Culkin family is pretty big, so when it was time for Kieran's new animated Prime Video series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy to recruit actors to voice Kieran's siblings, who better than his real-life brothers?

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip and the first look image from the sixth episode of Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. This is the first project that features all five Culkin brothers acting together – Kieran Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin, and Shane Culkin. Kieran plays an empath named Dr. Plowp, who in the episode is celebrating a holiday with Stephanie Hsu's Dr. Sleech. Dr. Plomp is visited by his five siblings, which makes things awkward between him and Dr. Sleech.

Macaulay Culkin celebrated at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

2023 closed with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin being honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Catherine O'Hara, who played Culkin's Mom in Home Alone, was on hand to attend the ceremony.

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation ... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," O'Hara shared during the ceremony (via People). "I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do," she added of Culkin's "perfect performance."

"Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you," she added.

What is The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy about?

The Prime Video description of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy reads, "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with EPs Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarr, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

The series stars Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne.