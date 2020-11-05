Stephen Amell Shares Hilarious and Depressing Arrowverse Meme With The Flash and Supergirl

✖

Last season, Arrow ended, shortly after the death of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. Mourning his loss in the final moments of the event, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) joined up with The Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Batwoman (Ruby Rose) to form a new team -- or was it a League? Either way, in the time since those episodes aired in January a lot has changed. Batwoman lost its lead, as Rose stepped away from the series, and Benoist recently announced that Supergirl will end after the 2021 season.

Amell took to social media today, sharing an old promotional shot of himself with Benoist and Gustin, and a bit of a twist. In a gut-punch to Arrowverse fans, the full-color photo features just Gustin in color, with Amell and Benoist in grayscale, and a caption (from Amell), "Too soon."

You can see it below.

The gallows humor shouldn't be much of a surprise from Amell, whose Oliver Queen was always talked about as though he were deathly serious, but whose occasional moments of comedy always scored big with fans.

Recently, Amell revealed that he had offered Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti a chance to do a ninth season of Arrow, if the pandemic had prevented other shows from getting off the ground in Vancouver. Berlanti didn't reject the idea, Amell said, but it turned out not to be necessary. Amell himself, it turns out, also had COVID-19, but didn't reveal it until after the virus had worked its way through his system.

Amell also "threatened" Americans that if they didn't vote, he would suit up as Green Arrow and hunt them down.

While some fans were upset to see Oliver Queen go, most seemed fairly satisfied that Amell got to wrap up the series on his own terms. Benoist, it seems, is getting the same opportunity, but that doesn't mean it doesn't sting a little for fans -- especially those already missing Arrow and a little disappointed that there has been no movement on the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff which would have starred a number of the show's women in a series set in the Arrowverse's future and centering on the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).