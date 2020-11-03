Stephen Amell Threatens to Return as Green Arrow if You Don't Vote

✖

Election Day is just a few hours away in the United States and as people prepare to head to the polls to cast their ballot for a variety of races, including that of President, celebrities and other influential figures are making their final pushes to encourage their fans to get out and vote. That voter encouragement isn't just limited to American citizens, either. Arrow star Stephen Amell, who is himself a Canadian citizen, took to social media on Monday night to encourage fans to vote -- and threatened to return as Green Arrow if people didn't.

On Twitter, Amell wrote that he wished that he could vote on Tuesday but could not because he's not yet in a position to apply for citizenship. However, he told fans that if they did not go out and vote, he'd suit up as the Green Arrow and exact some pretty dire consequences.

"I really wish I could vote tomorrow, but I haven't spent enough time in the US to apply for citizenship," Amell wrote. "That's a roundabout way of saying that if you don't go out and vote tomorrow I'll pop on an old Green Arrow suit, find you and break at least three of your fingers."

That does sound a little aggressive, but hey, Oliver Queen did start his vigilante career on Arrow tracking down the names on that list and dealing with those who had failed Starling City. Maybe the Green Arrow takes his civic duty as seriously as that list. All jokes aside, Amell is just the latest celebrity to do their part to encourage people to head to the polls. In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, celebrities of nearly every type have been vocal about the importance of voting. Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd was spotted handing out cookies to early voters who were standing outside in the rain recently, while former Green Lantern and Amell's fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds shared about his first time voting recently.

While Amell is threatening to return as Green Arrow if people don't vote, the actor has been hard at work on hi upcoming Starz drama, Heels, though it was recently revealed that the actor had suffered a back injury while performing a stunt last week. The actor had previously been vocal about performing his own stunts for the series. In addition to the injury, Amell recently revealed that he had COVID-19 earlier this year, something he feared would hurt Heels.

"When it happened when I got the positive test, for me it became, ‘Holy f–k! I just destroyed this show because I’m No. 1 on the call sheet and I work every day, more or less,” Amell said on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. “I’m in my head going, ‘S–t! They’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'"

