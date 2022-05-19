Stranger Things 4 Creators Promise Big Answers to Show's Mysteries This Season

✖

By the time Stranger Things returns for its fourth season next week it will have been almost three years since the show's third season, and while impatience for new episodes will be at an all-time high, the desire for answers will be even higher. When season three wrapped up in 2019 it saw the cast scattered into different locations and questions about the Upside Down still hanging in the air. Speaking in a new interview, series creators the Duffer Brothers and executive producer Shahwn Levy reveal that answers are coming when the show's fourth season premieres, though some may not arrive until its fifth and final season.

"As we sat down to do [Season] 4, we knew that we had to start giving some of these big answers," Ross Duffer told IGN. "And the minute we started giving some of these big answers, it meant that the end had to inevitably be in sight. And so that's what really led to us announcing that the fifth season was going to be the last." Levy added, "Since the day I read this pilot script that no one else wanted, I never once doubted that the brothers had a master plan. And it became clear many, many, many months ago that we needed to end things at a point where we felt confident we could stick the landing, and the brothers see that landing. And there was no point in hiding the endgame from the world. It was a big decision, but it wasn't a hard decision because once the brothers saw the end, they wanted to start marching towards it."reveal that answers are coming when the show's fourth season premieres

Even the cast of the series opened up about season four of the show will be bringing answers, with Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown telling the outlet: "This season is the season of explanations. This season really starts to answer all of the questions you have about Eleven's past and her storyline, which was needed, and has been executed beautifully."

Stranger Things season 4 will begin six months after the events of season three and that the cast will largely be fractured, split across multiple locations. While much of the cast remains in Hawkins, Indiana, the Byers family and Eleven have moved off to California, not to mention Chief Hopper is stuck in the wintery cold of Russia. The first batch of episodes will be released on May 27th with Part II of the season arriving on July 1. The streamer also used their time in making this announcement to confirm that the series will officially wrap up with its fifth season, a timetable for that season however wasn't confirmed.