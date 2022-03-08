Stranger Things Featurette Catches You up With the Cast Since Season 3

By the time Season 4 of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix, it will have been nearly three years since audiences have seen the adventures unfolding in Hawkins, Indiana, and while the stars of the series might not have spent much time in the Upside Down over the years, they’ve kept themselves busy with a variety of other projects. While there’s still a number of mysteries that fans will have to wait to learn about within the series, Netflix has released a new featurette that explores what the stars of the series have been doing these last few years, highlighting the many other movie and TV opportunities they’ve been exploring.

Some fans surely would rather have earned a full-length trailer instead of a behind-the-scenes featurette, but given how starved for content viewers have been, any content celebrating the series will surely ignite excitement in audiences.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is described, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Despite not yet earning a full-length trailer for the new season, earlier this year fans learned that Season 4 will be debuting in two parts, first in May and then in July. Additionally, while it had been casually mentioned multiple times over the years, series creators the Duffer brothers confirmed that the series would end with Season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They added, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Season 4, Part I of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th and Part II premieres on July 1st.

