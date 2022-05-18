Stranger Things Season 4 Finale Is Over Two Hours Long

✖

In the years that fans have been waiting for Season 4 of Stranger Things, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer have teased that the narrative was the biggest the series has seen, with the pair recently confirming that the adventures in the upcoming season are so massive that the season finale is currently longer than two hours. The pair do note, however, that they are still fine-tuning the final cuts of the episodes, so it's entirely possible that the episode could be trimmed down, but with the Season 3 finale already being an extended entry at 77 minutes, the Season 4 finale will surely be the longest entry in the series to date. Stranger Things Season 4 premieres its first episodes on May 27th.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer explained to TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

Even the creators didn't realize how big the new season would get, though with the coronavirus pandemic seeing the production shut down just weeks into filming, this allowed the entire writing team to complete the scripts before filming was resumed. This discovery also resulted in the confirmation of just how sprawling this adventure would be.

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

He added, "[Episodes] seven and nine in particular are movies ... And nine is a long movie."

Ross Duffer continued, "We're still refining it but we will say that it is over two hours. It's a big one."

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

