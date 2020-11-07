Stranger Things 4 Writers Share Mysterious Set Footage With Season 1 Callback

✖

As Stranger Things Day continues we've got yet another new update from the set of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. November 6th is referred to as such because it marks the day that Noah Schnapp's Will Byers went missing in the first episode of the series. So far we've seen a photo from the set of the series featuring stars Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and now we have some footage. The Stranger Things Writers account posted a video of a sequence being shot for the fourth season which confirms that Dungeons and Dragons is back on the menu. The official Stranger Things account also chimed in with a different angle of the same shot, both of which can be found below!

Dungeons and Dragons played a pivotal role in the first season of the series, not only functioning as a major crux for the friendship between its four leads but also the thing that gave the dreaded Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer their names. The last time we saw DnD happening on the series though it was as Will attempted to coax his friends into playing the game once again, despite their clear disinterest. This clearly raises the question of who is playing the game in the below videos...

What if it’s the Demogorgon? pic.twitter.com/tPHRCs8k7j — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 6, 2020

Series creators The Duffer Brothers previously confirmed that the fourth season of the series won't be the conclusion for the show, and that they already know what the ending will be when they get to that point. "[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show," Ross told THR in a previous interview. "Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Recently, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts, sharing with Collider: "I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD. But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Stay tuned for further details on Stranger Things Season Four.