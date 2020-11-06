Stranger Things Shares New Character Photos From Season 4 Set

✖

It's been over a year since the third season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix and fans will be waiting a little longer thanks to the production delays caused by the pandemic. However, season four is currently underway with the beloved cast back in action in Atlanta. We've already seen some fun glimpses from the set ranging from a sign from the kids' school, a teaser about the return of the Upside Down, and an adorable photo of Dustin Henderson. The latest tweet from the Stranger Things Twitter account featured a new look at some of our favorite actors!

"Caught ‘em between takes. They told me to tell you happy #strangerthingsday," the tweet read. Today, of course, is considered Stranger Things Day because November 6th is the day Will Byers went missing in the show's pilot. The images shared by the account feature Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson). You can view the images in the tweet below:

caught ‘em between takes. they told me to tell you happy #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/5liqDPh4II — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

Recently, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Recently, David Harbour also revealed that he has known this whole time what the plan for his character would be, but he wanted to play into fan speculation.

"I knew. We knew. We had talked about it," Harbour shared with Total Film regarding his Jim Hopper's return. "I just wanted to preserve the fantasy for everyone. And it’s such a weird position that we’re in now with so much media, that everybody wants to talk to you about it."

He added, "I’m very close to [creators] the Duffer brothers, and I know where the story’s going, and I’ve known from the get-go. And I think that’s been the great thing about this story. In terms of Stranger Things, you’ll be able to look back at Season One and see a lot of things that happen further down the line that relate to that."

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming season.