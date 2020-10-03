Stranger Things 4 Set Photos Reveal New Looks at Max, Nancy, and Dustin After Time Jump

✖

Yesterday came the official word from Netflix that production has resumed on Stranger Things season four. The series had been just a few weeks into shooting its new episodes when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sets around the globe, forcing a seven month delay in filming on the hit TV series. With cameras official rolling comes the next guarantee for filming on a popular franchise, set photos; not even a pandemic could keep them from happening. New pics have arrived online from the set featuring a fresh look at Natalia Dyer's Nancy, plus Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin and Sadie Sink's Max. Check them out below!

The biggest clue, besides the new outfits for the characters, about where the new season will take them is the set they're on which doubles for Hawkins High School. The four leads for Stranger Things have been stuck in Middle School for most of the show's run but will finally find themselves in the big leagues so to speak, as far as their school work is concerned. The new season will no doubt reveal a new monstrous threat as well that will take precedence over Algebra homework.

"We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again," co-creator Ross Duffer told THR earlier this year. "With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors. We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary.

Matt added, "We keep learning the same lesson over and over again: We cram too many ideas into the show. We've learned to really rely on our actors; we take so much inspiration from them. The script evolves as we start to work with them, and that's something we've been increasingly open to. Seeing what Maya was doing in the first couple of episodes really informed how we wrote her character moving forward and made Robin more interesting and well-rounded."

The pair also confirmed that the fourth season of the series won't be the ending for the show, and that they already know what the ending will be when they get to that point. "[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show," Ross said. "Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stay tuned for further details on Stranger Things Season Four.