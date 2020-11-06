Stranger Things Fans Honor the Series on the Anniversary of Will Byers Disappearing
There are a number of reasons why Stranger Things fans will celebrate the Netflix series, with many of them flocking to social media in honor of "Stranger Things Day" today. The reason why November 6th is considered among some fans to be Stranger Things Day is that, on November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing into the Upside Down, kicking off the exciting narrative. Making the date even more important is that, rather than merely being an obscure reference buried deep within the series, one of the first things audiences witnessed in the debut episode of the program was a title card announcing not only the date, but also that the story was set in Hawkins, Indiana.
Fans have another reason to be excited, as Season Four of the show started production earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the production go on hiatus. Afters months of delays, the production has resumed, allowing audiences to once again be excited about the show's eventual return.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Stranger Things Day!
More Than Words
Happy #StrangerThingsDay love this show more than words can express pic.twitter.com/C5CcmihpML— Liv ⧗ (@livia0_o) November 6, 2020
No Hard Feelings
#StrangerThingsDay happy anniversary to the day I kidnapped will! Feels like yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rDBpc6kYMy— Demogorgon (@DatDemoDude) November 6, 2020
Another Year
One more year of this wonderful series, looking forward to its next season !
I hope you are well and safe !
HAPPY DAY STRANGE THINGS ❤️❤️💕 @strangerwriters @Stranger_Things #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThingsDay #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/yPFyHJsWaK— Ketzaly0111 (@ketzaly0111) November 6, 2020
Best Show Ever
Happy #StrangerThingsDay to one of the best shows ever! I can not exaggerate how much merch I have or how much love for the show I have for @Stranger_Things I can’t wait for season 4!! pic.twitter.com/b2L9HMX4zA— Taylor (@Taylor97474278) November 6, 2020
Any Excuse
Happy #StrangerThingsDay to all! I love having an excuse wear this again and distract myself by restarting the whole show pic.twitter.com/dK6ojM4Ufz— Camille Erickson (@thepinkheather) November 6, 2020
How To
So this is a thing now.. #StrangerThingsDay #EggosForAll pic.twitter.com/pvsX7kIyHM— Mariam (@mariampaulose) November 6, 2020
Slumber Party
friends don't lie #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/vLlbgbDcOr— alle (@itsallehere) November 6, 2020
37 Years
37 years ago, today, things started to became 'stranger'! #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/1dKcpcg465— mena (@awkmen) November 6, 2020
All Theirs
it's their day #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/EM8E5H3nv7— {00.08} ☂︎ (@iloveaidantua) November 6, 2020
Happy Day
#StrangerThingsDay happy Day strange things pic.twitter.com/oXKQVUqESR— ⛓️✨Jheycinara✨⛓️ (@jheycinara) November 6, 2020