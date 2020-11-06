Stranger Things Fans Honor the Series on the Anniversary of Will Byers Disappearing

There are a number of reasons why Stranger Things fans will celebrate the Netflix series, with many of them flocking to social media in honor of "Stranger Things Day" today. The reason why November 6th is considered among some fans to be Stranger Things Day is that, on November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing into the Upside Down, kicking off the exciting narrative. Making the date even more important is that, rather than merely being an obscure reference buried deep within the series, one of the first things audiences witnessed in the debut episode of the program was a title card announcing not only the date, but also that the story was set in Hawkins, Indiana.

Fans have another reason to be excited, as Season Four of the show started production earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the production go on hiatus. Afters months of delays, the production has resumed, allowing audiences to once again be excited about the show's eventual return.

