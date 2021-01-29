Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Breaks Down the Challenges of Filming During a Pandemic

✖

At some point in the next year or two, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things will make its way to Netflix. The series has been hit with numerous delays due to the ongoing coronvarius pandemic, causing the production to stop and start on several different occasions. Fortunately, unlike a few other Netflix shows, Stranger Things isn't getting retroactively cancelled. The drawn-out process of filming a major series during a pandemic goes on. As you'd probably expect, it's a very strange ordeal to everyone, especially the show's young cast.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the series, recently took some time to chat with ComicBook.com about his new partnership with the Nerds Gummy Clusters candy. When the topic of the current Stranger Things production came up, Matarazzo explained just how weird the entire experience has been.

"Absolute weirdest experience on the planet," Matarazzo told us. "Because filming the show is already, very much in a stand-by year. Like whenever you're home, you'll know if you're going back two weeks beforehand or something like that. But now they don't need me to know what the schedule was gonna look like. And so I guess the last couple months have been more about getting used to the idea when you're going to finish before production approved, or things shut down. And the set itself is a lot different than usual as can be expected. A lot of precautions being taken. And I always catch myself, when we're on set, we also have to wear eye protection and masks and stuff. And because the actors are the only ones on set and you need to remove the personal protective equipment and the put it back on. Sometimes we'll just leave goggles on set. And if you walk back to your chair without your goggles, People are like, 'Goggles, goggles, goggles where are they?' And I'm like panic attacks, anxiety, all that jazz."

Production on Season 4 of Stranger Things is still taking place in Atlanta, and there's really no official word as to when things will wrap up, or when the show will finally return to Netflix. Fortunately, we at least know that more Stranger Things is still on the way.

You can catch our full interview with Gaten Matarazzo in the video at the top of the page.