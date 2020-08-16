Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Takes a Surprising Summer Job During Shutdown

✖

The upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things was one of the productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been rumors that the show would resume filming in Atlanta next month, but the cast has said they're unsure when filming for the hit Netflix show will continue. While some actors are using their free time to take a break, some are getting unlikely second jobs. It was recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) recently got a job as a food runner at a Long Beach Island eatery where some of his family members work "as a way to pass the time."

While Matarazzo may be working in the food industry for now, it shouldn't be too long before he's back to work on Stranger Things. Recently, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) promised that the new season would be worth the wait.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery told THR. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the [Duffer] brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

When asked if he had any "hyperbolic statements" to make regarding the fourth season, he replied with a laugh and added: "'It’s crazy! It’s crazy!' Hmm, what to say… It’ll be worth the wait, hopefully."

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) also recently shared that the postponement could be a "blessing" and hinted that the new season could have nine episodes like season two.

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it," Dyer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

When addressing the possibility that the Stranger Things writers posted a stack of nine scripts on social media earlier this year, Dyer replied, "It appears to be."

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

