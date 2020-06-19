Stranger Things Script Photos Causes Confusion Over Episode Count
The writers of Stranger Things teases fans with a look at the upcoming "complete season," which was actually just a stack of the scripts for Season Four. While previous reports about the new season have claimed that fans can expect eight episodes, the large stack of paper has some fans wondering how many scripts they're actually seeing, as some fans replied that there appeared to be nine scripts. Other fans, however, assumed they were only seeing a stack of eight scripts, which would fall in line with previous reports. Understandably, the optical illusion caused some confusion among fans about how many chapters we can expect to see in the new season.
The debut season of the series bucked the trend of Netflix originals at the time by only consisting of eight episodes, as most other series would earn 13 episodes per season. The popularity of the show resulted in Season Two earning nine episodes, while the third season reverted back to eight episodes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the series shut down shortly after it started earlier this year, with it being possible that the original plan was for eight episodes and the writing process saw that number expand.
Scroll down to see fans speculating about the new season of Stranger Things!
