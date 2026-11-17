Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the fan-favorite villain Vecna/Henry Creel (and Mr. Whatsit and 001, along with a few other names) in season 4 and 5 of the show, has just shared some insights into the character that will likely make some fans very happy. Most recently, Bower has appeared in yet another massive franchise, this one The Lord of the Rings. Specifically, he joined The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for season 3, for which he played the role of Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband. Bower has previously spoken about how it was nice to make the transition from a terrifying villain to a “lover boy,” which makes sense considering how dark he had to go in Stranger Things.

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However, working so closely with yet another foreboding villain—Charlie Vickers’ Sauron—has given Bower cause to reflect a bit more on Vecna, about one year after Stranger Things concluded for good. Specifically, speaking exclusively with ComicBook, Bower reflected on the extent to which Henry/Vecna was a tragic character, which has been a hot topic in the fanbase since it was revealed that 001, Henry, and Vecna were one in the same in season 4. While there are still heated debates on both sides of this argument, Bower shared his perspective on Vecna as a villain, and his comments are likely to please many in the fanbase who have long taken issue with how Vecna’s story ended in season 5. Check out Bower’s exact comments below.

Jamie Campbell Bower Sees the Nuance in Henry Creel/Vecna

Speaking about whether he sees Vecna as tragic, Bower said, “There was a tragedy to him because there was, at the core of that character, a little boy, you know, who had an experience that changed his life dramatically. So, he wasn’t created as the embodiment of evil. He was created as a person. That’s who he was.” The latter, in particular, was in reference to Bower’s Rings of Power co-star Vickers describing Sauron as “the embodiment of evil.” Even outside of the Rings of Power connection, however, this is a significant addition to the larger conversation about Henry Creel. Specifically, with the prequel play The First Shadow, audiences learned that young Henry had been controlled by the Mind Flayer just as Will Byers had once been.

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This led to considerable sympathy for the character—even the evil adult version—because it was clear that Henry had been a victim as a child. Audience expectations were therefore high that Stranger Things season 5 would, at the very least, dive deeper into this more complex aspect of Henry/Vecna’s history, if not redeem him, but in the end, many felt that they wanted more empathy for him than what was shown on screen. It’s therefore nice to know that, at least from Bower’s perspective (who seems like the expert on the matter), there was actually something tragic to Henry, and the fact that he had this experience as a child is an essential part of his story and of understanding the character.

Do you see Henry Creel/Vecna as a sympathetic character? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.