Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay, via a new video posted on his TikTok account. On Thursday, the actor shared a new video captioned "I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought," a reference to the recently-confirmed sexuality of his Stranger Things character, Will Byers. The video itself reads "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'", accompanied by Schnapp lipsyncing to audio joking about that reaction.

Schnapp, who is 18 years old, has also appeared in Hubie Halloween, The Peanuts Movie, and Bridge of Spies.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

Is Will gay on Stranger Things?

Season 4 of Stranger Things confirmed long-running theories that Schnapp's character was gay, thanks to a heart-wrenching storyline involving Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing," Schnapp said at the time. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay. People have come up to me – I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, 'Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.' That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they're doing it so well."

"Years ago in Season 1, I didn't know where the Duffers wanted to go with this character," Schnapp added. "So I was kind of figuring it out along with the audience. But now that I've spoken to them and seen the show, I know what they want to do with it. They obviously don't tell me anything, either. I'm always spoiling stuff, so they will never share anything with me. So it's a lot of figuring it out on my own. And kind of realizing later on, like, 'Oh this makes sense and this was intentional.'"

