How Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Addresses Will's Sexuality

In Season 3 of Stranger Things, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) shares during a heated conversation with Will Byers (Noach Schnapp), "It's not my fault you don't like girls," with some fans of the series speculating that this was confirmation that Will might be gay, or possibly asexual. In the years since that encounter, audiences have wondered about the significance of that line, with the series' stars and creators themselves Matt and Ross Duffer avoiding directly confirming or refuting these theories. While Season 4 – Volume 1 offered more hints of Will's sexuality, Volume 2 has given us even more evidence while avoiding outright confirmation of the topic. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2

Volume 1 of Season 4 showed how both Mike and Will were frustrated by the fact that they had grown apart as friends, while also admitting it was due to distance and to Mike's relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In Season 4, Episode 8, Mike and Will, along with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco), go searching for Eleven after she had been taken by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), with the journey taking an emotional toll on Mike.

Mike goes on to open up about his concerns around his relationship with Eleven, leaving him to wonder if the only reason she has feelings for him is because she's the first person she saw after escaping Dr. Brenner. Will reassures Mike just how meaningful their relationship, and how there are things about "Eleven" that make her feel like a mistake, but that Mike is the one to show her that those things about her give her courage.

The exchange succeeds in making Mike feel better, only for Will himself to secretly sob over the power of the conversation. It becomes clear that, while Will was venting all of the deep emotions that Eleven was feeling, these were what Will himself was really feeling about Mike. Given that Mike seemed so excited to know how Eleven (actually Will) felt, it clearly pained Will to know that these feelings weren't entirely mutual, or at least nothing more than friendship.

During this exchange, Jonathan was seemingly picking up on what was really going on, and in Episode 9, Will is clearly hurt during a scene in which he sees Mike and Eleven flirting and having rekindled their relationship. Jonathan then reminds Will that they, too, have grown apart and encourages Will to share more about himself with his brother.

Any attentive viewer will clearly recognize that Will has passionate feelings for Will that are more than just friendly, and by using the topic of Eleven as a surrogate for discussing his feelings, this might be the most we ever get in regards to Will outright broadcasting his feelings for Mike. With Season 5 of the series set to have a time jump, it's also possible that Will may have moved on from Mike in that time or potentially find a new love interest.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

What did you think of the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!