Stranger Things: Vecna's House Is for Sale

Stranger Things' Vecna house is up for sale and fans aren't exactly lining up for a tour. The Creel House actually resides in Rome, Georgia. Listings indicate that the 140-year-old mansion is priced at $1.5 million. For that fat wad of cash, you get 6,000 square feet of spooky splendor. If that wasn't enough, there are seven bathrooms in the property as well. In its previous life, the Claremont House bed and breakfast called this address home. There's clearly a lot of history at this site, some that extends far beyond the fun on Netflix. If you've got the $1.5 million to burn, might be worth exploring. Check out some of the details from the listing down below!

"In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic "Creel House" can be yours! Originally constructed circa 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the current owners have restored the home to its original grandeur [despite a dramatic makeover for Netflix's "Stranger Things"]. For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence – with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof – has welcomed passersby into nearby Downtown Rome," the listing reads.

Happy Stranger Things Day, Braves Country!



Even tho the Creel House is just down the street, we promise you’re safe from Vecna at AdventHealth Stadium.#StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/wHKCJ31sYO — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) November 6, 2022

"Through an inlaid wood outdoor foyer, entering the home is an unforgettable experience," it continues. "You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show's fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club."

Vecna Is Out For Vengeance In Season 5

Earlier this year, Jamie Campbell Bower explained that things might be even harder for the Hawkins kids in the next batch of Stranger Things episodes. It feels like the circumstances could not be worse for these plucky kids. But, the Vecna actor would beg to differ. Despite claiming a half-measure of victory in Season 4, it feels like he's coming to take the whole cake in the next Netflix release.

"He's pissed, he's properly vexed," Bower told NME when asked about his character in the final season. "I don't think he's slunk off licking his wounds in misery. He's rebuilding, and he's out for blood. It's like, you've really f-cking pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing -- you've made a big mistake."

"I think revenge is a huge part of it," he added. "One of the things that I would always say to myself and that I wrote down [while preparing] was, 'You took everything from me, now it's my turn to take everything from you.' Before Eleven sends him to his untimely demise in the Upside Down, he's left alone in this space for a long time, stewing, with nobody to talk to. But while revenge does play a big part in his relationship with her, I think he probably still has a desire to take her with him and live in a different sort of way because she is part of him, and he recognizes a lot of himself in her."

Would you be afraid to fall asleep in the Vecna house? Let us know down in the comments!