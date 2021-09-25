Stranger Things: Netflix Debuts Season 4 Teaser Trailer

As part of the block of announcements revealed during Saturday TUDUM virtual fan event, Netflix revealed the first official glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4. In the teaser video, which you can find below, Netflix introduces fans to the “Creel House,” an important new location haunting the world of Netflix’s hit original series that will play a role in the upcoming fourth season, debuting on Netflix later this year. Viewers should enter with caution. Netflix previously confirmed that A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund is playing the role of “Victor Creel” in the new season. It isn’t hard to imagine that this was once Victor’s residence.

When Englund’s casting for Stranger Things season four was announced it came with a brief character description as well which read: “Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.” Perhaps Creel House is where that gruesome murder took place…. Englund, a staple character actor of the 1980s, is just the latest familiar face of that era to get a guest role on Stranger Things, joining the likes of other ’80s bona fides like Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Paul Reiser, and Sean Astin.

Other new cast members that are set to appear in Stranger Things season four include:

Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) as Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga) as Peter Ballard is a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He’s an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Mason Dye (Teen Wolf) as Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel.

Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?

Nikola Djuricko (World War Z) as Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. …..Same.

Joseph Quinn (Overlord) as Eddie Munson. He’s the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.



Stranger Things season four will premiere on Netflix in 2022!