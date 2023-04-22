Stranger Things Writers Tease Season 5 Has Connection to Evil Dead Rise

There's definitely a lot of speculation surrounding the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, which is poised to serve as the finale of the Netflix juggernaut. Over the years, Stranger Things has taken a pastiche approach to countless genre projects — and apparently, it has ties to a recent horror hit. In a tweet on Friday, the official Stranger Things writers room revealed that Season 5 of Stranger Things has "something small but awesome in common" with Evil Dead Rise, which arrives in theaters this weekend to critical and fan acclaim.

In a follow-up tweet, the writers room confirmed some of the fans' guesses "are so close, but no cigar."

Man some of y’all are so close. But no cigar. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) April 21, 2023

What is Evil Dead Rise about?

Evil Dead Rise is billed as a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. The film stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

Why is Stranger Things ending?

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement last year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Are you looking forward to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things? What do you think of its supposed connection to Evil Dead Rise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 5 of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix at a later date.