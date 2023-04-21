Ash vs. Evil Dead Fans Have One More Week to Binge-Watch Series on Netflix

Out now in theaters is Evil Dead Rise, the latest installment in the big-screen Evil Dead franchise, which is sure to see audiences revisiting past entries into the franchise. The good news is that all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, which sees Bruce Campbell reprise his iconic role of Ash Williams, are currently available to stream on Netflix. The bad news is that all three seasons are set to leave the service on April 29th and the series doesn't have a confirmed new home after that date, so fans who want to check out the series only have a week to catch up on the Necronomicon.

In the years following 1993's Army of Darkness, audiences were hoping to see Campbell reprise the role in a new project, as he lent his voice to various Evil Dead video games, while the 2013 remake was devoid of Campbell. Luckily, it was only two years later that Campbell brought Ash back to life for the series, with original director Sam Raimi serving as a producer. Over the course of three seasons and a total of 30 episodes, each clocking in at around 30 minutes, the whole series comes in at around a 15-hour run time. While we might not recommend binge-watching it in one sitting, fans could feasibly plow through the series before it leaves Netflix.

The series originally ran on STARZ and has come and gone from Netflix over the years, so even if you aren't able to pack it all in before it leaves the service, we won't be surprised to see it return before the end of the year.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding Campbell's return as Ash, as well as starring franchise newcomers Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, and Dana DeLorenzo, Campbell himself thinks one reason the show concluded after only three seasons was due to its release strategy.

"We knew the ratings were bad after the end of the second season. We just knew it. No one knew what STARZ was," Campbell explained to Collider last year. "I would say, 'Hey, we're making that as a TV show,' people go, 'Yeah, where can I see it?' 'STARZ.' And there will be a pause, and a pause, and then they would go, 'What's STARZ?' When it dropped on Netflix, people went, 'Hey, Cool. Cool. Netflix is finally doing The Evil Dead show.' I'm like, 'Oh, my God, it was three, three years too late.'"

He added, "It's commerce, it's business. You know, these companies were all expanding. AMC led the way, we're not just going to show other people's movies, we're going to make our own original stuff. So everyone is making their own original stuff. STARZ used to just show other people's movies. So the new sort of paradigm is you own it. It's gonna cost you a lot of money, but now you own these properties. So STARZ is trying to do the same thing. But no one knew who they were."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Evil Dead franchise.

