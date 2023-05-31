Roman Roy's T-Shirt From Walmart Sells Out After Finale

Succession fans are flocking to buy the shirt Roman Roy wore during the finale. Over at Wal-Mart, someone at the retail giant must have been very surprised to see so many people purchasing a plain baby blue striped shirt this week. In an infinite switch-up from his normal look, Kieran Culkin's character was sporting that pastel number and people were obsessed. From there, The Internet did it's normal work of figuring out where to get the shirt and how much it cost. Being from Wal-Mart, it wasn't very long before the t-shirt in question was basically out of stock. (Even the kids sizes are gone now!) A random end to one of the most talked about shows in years.

The Largest Fallout From Succession's Finale

HBO's hallmark show didn't pull any punches with how the finale ended. Tom and Shiv ride away from Waystar-Royco together in the end. With him capturing the CEO role and the Roy sill being able to exert her influence over the proceedings because of her pregnancy and relationship. It's a bit of a cluster, but in the end, that's Succession in a nutshell.

girls when the roman roy walmart shirt is sold out pic.twitter.com/UpJ6OvGhzB — jj | roman royist (@dragonflyspn) May 29, 2023

"I haven't given it any thought, is the honest answer. The story is stopped in my head," Matthew Macfadyen told Variety about the "couple"'s future when the idea of what happens next came up. As far as whether he has speculated about a Waystar-Royco under Tom's rule, the actor admitted, "No. I mean, maybe idly -- but no, no. It's stopped on that last image. That's it, in my head."

"Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen emotionally barren place," Succession creator Jesse Armstong mentioned during a post-show featurette. "But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there's gonna be some movement there. There's still a lot of that game to play out, but that's where we leave it. And it feels like it's going to be hard to progress for them, emotionally, given the things they've said about each other."

What Is Succession About?

