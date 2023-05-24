Max Announces Mermicorno: Starfall Animated Series From Tokidoki

Max is going under the sea for Mermicorno: Starfall. On Wednesday, the recently rebranded streaming service announced the new animated series inspired by the Mermicorno toyline, a spin-off of tokidoki's beloved Unicorno brand. Mermicorno: Starfall is described as "a smart and fun adventure-comedy that takes place in a fantastical and magical undersea world," where a team of Mermicorno — enchanting half-Unicorno/half-fish creatures — join together to save the ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot. The series, from Thunderbird Entertainment Group's Atomic Cartoons (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark), is slated to stream on Max in 2025.

Mermicorno: Starfall draws inspiration from tastemaker tokidoki's hit character family Mermicorno. Sirena, the first Mermicorno, debuted in 2015 before launching the Mermicorno character family in 2016 with collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more.

Thunderbird describes the first animated series to bring tokidoki's underwater world and characters to life: "During their epic mission, our heroes unlock the magic of creative self-expression, discover new depths of friendship, and find the best bowl of ramen in the sea. The series takes viewers — and the Mermicorno — on a hilarious and stylish subaquatic adventure." Also released is a first look at the series, which you can see below.

(Photo: Thunderbird / Max)

Atomic is overseeing the series executive produced by Thunderbird CEO and Chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President and CCO Matthew Berkowitz, Atomic Originals VP Aaron Behl, along with tokidoki co-founder and CCO Simone Legno and co-founder and CEO Poonah Mohajer, and Shea Fontana (Monster High, Polly Pocket).

"We've long been dedicated fans and collectors of tokidoki and its Mermicorno brand. There's magic in these Mermicorno, and we felt there was a tremendous opportunity to fill a white space for an intelligent adventure-comedy to appeal to both girls and boys — and their families," Berkowitz said. "Having this opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant minds of Simone and Pooneh at tokidoki, as well as Shea Fontana, has been incredible for our studio. We believe we are going to bring a tremendous show to Max and we are incredibly grateful for their support."

(Photo: tokidoki)

Added Legno, "We have waited a very long time to bring our Mermicorno to life through animation. It is truly our dream come true to work with such an amazing team who has so much passion and creativity and helped me to build a majestic story around my creations." Said Mohajer, "We could not have asked for better partners to join us on this epic creative journey. It is our honor to work with Atomic Cartoons, Thunderbird, and now Max."

Mermicorno: Starfall will premiere on Max in 2025.