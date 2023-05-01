Succession Director Compares Latest Episode to a Movie

The final season of Succession delivered a shock just three episodes in, killing off Logan Roy and taking the series in a slightly new direction. The episodes that followed were fairly contained affairs, one taking place at a private wake for Logan and the other at a remote European getaway hosted by the potential new owner of Waystar-Royco. Sunday's episode, however, pulled back and saw the characters return to the wider world.

Director Lorene Scafaria helmed Sunday's "Living+," which saw Kendall and Roman navigating their first big investor meeting without their father. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Scafaria compared the new episode to a movie, citing its change in scale from the last two episodes.

"Oh, gosh. This was such a treat. It was my third episode on the show. I was lucky enough to do Kendall's 40th debacle ['Too Much Birthday']. I had the daunting joy of doing Logan's wake ['Honeymoon States']. Now, 'Living+.' They're all different," Scafaria explained. "'Too Much Birthday' was like a spectacle, but perfectly contained. 'Honeymoon States' was like this intimate ensemble play. When I read 'Living+,' it just felt like a movie. All of these episodes focus on the siblings without Dad in the room, though he's still pulling the strings. And in a way, they're all very full Kendall arcs, even though all the siblings have so much going on. But yes, the inner grief and how it manifests, I think you see it creeping in the way that grief does. Grief never moves in one direction, especially immediately after. I think they're all in different stages of grief and they're all, in a way, running in parallel lines by the end of this episode."

Not only was this episode a little bigger, but it also took place in Hollywood. With the audiences getting to explore Waystar Studios a little bit, "Living+" was able to really lean in to the movie aesthetics.

"Even though how it appears, we were not in L.A. as much as you'd think. When I read it in the script, it really felt like a movie on the page," the director added. "And since it was the L.A. episode, I think the approach was to have a little fun with that and lean into it. Certainly there's enough on the page to mine from. But there are little moments that I wanted to infuse as a person who has lived in L.A. since 2001. I couldn't help but want to see Roman on a golf cart. This brutally honest person surrounded by all this artifice. I couldn't help but want to see Kendall at the beach, even though that was something that in the script came and went. And came back, thankfully."

