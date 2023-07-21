Cancelled USA Series Dominates Netflix Top 10 After Debut
USA's Suits takes over Netflix after debuting on the streamer.
Believe it or not, the biggest TV show on streaming is actually a USA original series that ended four years ago. Suits, the legal drama starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle was recently added to Netflix's lineup and immediately became a major streaming hit. After eight of the show's nine seasons made their way to Netflix, Suits not only topped the service's individual streaming charts, it became the number one show in all of streaming.
Nielsen recently published the top streaming data from the week of June 19th, where Black Mirror was the biggest original streaming series. Over the course of that week, the thrilling anthology racked up 1.6 billion minutes, beating out fellow streaming hits like The Bear and Manifest. None of them, however, were able to compete with Suits, which has found a miraculous second life on Netflix.
During the week of June 19th, Suits was viewed for more than 2.3 billion minutes, making it far and away the top title on any service. Combining the new Netflix numbers with the folks watching Suits on Peacock (where it also streams) made the series a mega hit once again.
What's perhaps even more impressive is that Suits is still performing as one of Netflix's biggest shows nearly a month later. Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has Suits in the number two overall position. It has stuck around near the daily rotating top 10 list for the better part of four weeks.
You can check out a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
