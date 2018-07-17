‘Suits’ Revamps Opening Credits After Meghan Markle Departure

Following a major cast shakeup that saw the departures of two series leads, Suits will be heading into its eighth season with a fresh and newly styled opening credits sequence.

Ahead of its season 8 premiere on Wednesday, and following in the footsteps of the departures of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, USA Network’s popular legal drama Suits has debuted a revamped opening credits scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the new intro sticks with the sleek and stylized version of the previous credits and continues to use the same theme song, “Greenback Boogie” by Ima Robot, the updated sequence reflects the new cast. The names of recently added series regulars Katherine Heigl, Amanda Schull, and Dulé Hill appear alongside longtime cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman. As the credits near their end, the different names of the firm over the past seven years flash by before finally landing on its current name of Specter Litt.

In January, it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy alum Heigl would be joining the Aaron Korsh-created drama as series regular Samantha Wheeler, a new layer at the firm.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Heigl’s addition to the cast came as series stars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams left at the end of season 7. While Markle left Suits to become a British royal following her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19, Adams opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the circumstances surrounding his own departure.

“I started thinking about leaving at the end of the first half of season six, after Mike was released from prison. From a story point of view, I was a little unsure of what was left for him to do,” Adams said. “Mike had made the pledge during his trial that if he were allowed to continue to practice the law, he would dedicate his time and energy to underrepresented people and not big, corporate interests. I wasn’t sure how we were going to work that version of the character into the fabric of the show.”

Season 8 of Suits premiered Wednesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.