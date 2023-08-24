Suits Just Beat Netflix's Wednesday for Another Streaming Record

Despite ending its nine-season run on cable more than four years ago, Suits is having an unprecedented run of success in the world of streaming. Earlier this summer, the first eight seasons of Suits were added to Netflix's lineup, and the legal drama has been an absolute juggernaut ever since. In fact, according to Nielsen's most recent data, Suits has posted the second-highest six-week streaming frame ever for a series.

From July 24th through July 30th, Suits enjoyed its sixth consecutive week atop Nielsen's streaming charts, amassing 3.6 billion minutes-viewed across Netflix and Peacock. Over the course of six weeks at the top of Nielsen's charts, Suits racked up a total of 20 billion minutes. That's enough to pass Netflix's Wednesday for second on the all-time list of six-week chart-toppers.

Stranger Things remains in first place, with the staggered released of Season 4 putting it 7 billion minutes ahead of Suits.

Nearly a month later, Suits is still performing as one of the best shows on Netflix. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Suits as the eighth-most watched show on the platform. It hasn't dropped off the list at any point over the summer.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!