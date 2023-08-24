Suits Just Beat Netflix's Wednesday for Another Streaming Record
USA's Suits just delivered one of the biggest runs in recent streaming history.
Despite ending its nine-season run on cable more than four years ago, Suits is having an unprecedented run of success in the world of streaming. Earlier this summer, the first eight seasons of Suits were added to Netflix's lineup, and the legal drama has been an absolute juggernaut ever since. In fact, according to Nielsen's most recent data, Suits has posted the second-highest six-week streaming frame ever for a series.
From July 24th through July 30th, Suits enjoyed its sixth consecutive week atop Nielsen's streaming charts, amassing 3.6 billion minutes-viewed across Netflix and Peacock. Over the course of six weeks at the top of Nielsen's charts, Suits racked up a total of 20 billion minutes. That's enough to pass Netflix's Wednesday for second on the all-time list of six-week chart-toppers.
Stranger Things remains in first place, with the staggered released of Season 4 putting it 7 billion minutes ahead of Suits.
Nearly a month later, Suits is still performing as one of the best shows on Netflix. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Suits as the eighth-most watched show on the platform. It hasn't dropped off the list at any point over the summer.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Untold: Swamp Kings
"This docuseries explores how legendary ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine."prevnext
2. Depp v. Heard
"Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued."prevnext
3. Painkiller
"The causes and consequences of America's opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth."prevnext
4. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
"Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series."prevnext
5. The Chosen One
"Jodie, a 12-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?"prevnext
6. Ballers
"A retired NFL star tries to kick-star his financial management career by signing over players as clients – with big personalities and problems in tow."prevnext
7. The Upshaws
"A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series."prevnext
8. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."prevnext
9. Destined With You
"A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom – igniting an unexpected romance."prevnext
10. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."prev