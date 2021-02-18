Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Explains Why Lois Is More Important Than Ever

✖

After appearing in two Arrowverse crossovers -- 2018's Elseworlds and 2019's Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane has become a fan favorite, and when Superman & Lois debuts on The CW next week -- on Tuesday, February 23rd -- the iconic character will be at the heart of a new take on the Superman and Lois dynamic. The series will see Lois and Clark trying to navigate life's challenges and the stresses and challenges of being working parents, and it's the working aspect of that -- Lois's career as a journalist -- Tulloch says is more important than ever.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Tulloch said that the timing is just right to be playing a journalist in the series.

"I can't think of a more important time in recent history to be playing a journalist," Tulloch said. "After the last few years, where I feel like journalists and members of the media have come under a pretty constant onslaught and had their roles diminished, I think it's really important to be doing what she's doing, using her words to fight on behalf of other people, and to fight for truth and justice."

Tulloch's approach to Lois isn't just centered around the importance of her profession, either. Tulloch has previously spoken about the importance of Superman and Lois as a team as well.

"From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave," Tulloch said of Lois Lane, back when the first look at the series was released. "Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a klutz - I just find her really appealing."

"I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her," the actress added. "She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism “be the change you wish to see in the world.” she is not intimidated by anyone. she wants to save the world with words."

Superman & Lois will premiere on February 23.