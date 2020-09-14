Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch on Her Favorite Lois Lane Moments

✖

When Elizabeth Tulloch made her Arrowverse debut as Lois Lane in The CW's "Elseworlds" crossover event, she became just the latest actress to take on the iconic and beloved DC Comics role. It's something that the actress, who has since reprised her role in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and will do so again with the upcoming Superman & Lois series debuting in 2021, has made clear to fans that she takes seriously. She's previously asked fans what classic looks from the character's various representations they'd like to see incorporated in the series and now it's clear that she's a big Lois fan herself, sharing her favorite Lois moments during the Superman & Lois panel at DC FanDome.

During the panel, Tulloch was asked about her favorite Lois Lane moment and while she didn't have a specific moment, she did have a specific portrayal: Margot Kidder's.

"You know it's funny it's not that there's like one particular moment. I've never seen the TV show, I've seen a snippet of it. I worked with Erica Durance last year. She's amazing. I love her but I haven't seen Smallville," Tulloch explained. "I've seen the Christopher Reeve films with Margot Kidder and I love them so much. And I think one of the things that I always found really memorable was this: she didn't know who he was, but like, on some level she did. There was something about the way I felt like Margot Kidder played it or maybe I'm projecting where it feels like and part of the reason they're such a good couple and they love each other so much is that she just kind of gets him. And you know I just remember moments where she was kind of looking at him quizzically and I'm like 'wait does she know, or does she just sort of understand something about him and who he is?' and what he represents and like, you know, going back to what I was saying earlier on, I think part of the reason Lois is the perfect woman for Clark is that she gets why Superman is so important for the world. And she is happy to make the sacrifice. As far as one on one time and family time, as a result."

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois is currently slated to premiere in January of 2021.