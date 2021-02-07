New Superman & Lois Trailer Focuses on Family

It's still a few weeks out from the premiere of Superman & Lois and now the network has dropped a new promo for The CW's eagerly-anticipated new DC Comics-inspired series. While the previously released trailer offered a broad view of the challenges of the "extraordinary" life that Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) leads as both a hero and a family man, this new promo brings things in a bit tighter and offers a glimpse of the challenges Clark faces when he reveals his secret to his teen sons who aren't exactly welcoming of the big reveal.

Set in Smallville, Superman & Lois will see the titular couple deal with some major life changes as they try to navigate professional and family life challenges made all the more complex given that Clark is Superman -- a secret he can't keep from his sons anymore. Set in Smallville, the series will also feature a number of characters from the larger Superman story, including Lana Lang (Emanuelle Chriqui) and Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh).

While this latest promo leans into the challenges that Clark/Superman will be dealing with, especially in terms of how his truth impacts his sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), we also get a taste of Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) role in the series as well, a strong reminder that Superman and Lois aren't just comics' most iconic couple, but a powerful team as well.

"From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave," Tulloch said of Lois Lane, back when the first look at the series was released. "Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a klutz - I just find her really appealing."

"I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her," the actress added. "She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism “be the change you wish to see in the world.” she is not intimidated by anyone. she wants to save the world with words."

Superman & Lois premieres on February 23rd on The CW.