New Superman & Lois Poster Spotlights Lois Lane

The CW's Arrowverse is set to grow even more with Superman & Lois, an upcoming live-action series that is currently slated to debut in January of 2021. The new series will revolve around Arrowverse fan-favorites Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), as they navigate their careers, their children, and the superheroics of Metropolis. To get fans hyped for the new series, The CW has released a brand new teaser poster, which puts the spotlight on Tulloch's Lois. The poster also utilizes comic panels of Lois and Superman, not unlike the previously-released posters for The Flash's Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Supergirl's Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines).

She can uncover any story. #SupermanAndLois is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/VnFHurQogF — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) August 12, 2020

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Wole Parks as the villainous The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois will join a slate of existing Arrowverse shows on The CW, including The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Stargirl (which will move from DC Universe to The CW in Season 2).

Superman & Lois is currently slated to premiere in January of 2021.

