‘Supernatural’ Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Want To Resolve This Dangling Subplot

During a red carpet celebrating Supernatural‘s upcoming 300th episode tonight in Vancouver, ComicBook.com caught up with members of the cast to talk about some of the long-running stories they hope to resolve in the months (and likely seasons) to come.

At the urging of comic book writer Adam P. Knave, we asked both actors who play the Winchester brothers the same question: how’s their half-brother Adam, who Sam and Dean long ago abandoned in Hell, doing in that cage?

“I don’t know,” series star Jensen Ackles admitted. “I’d like to ask him. Maybe there’s a white courtesy phone we could pick up and get a straight line to him. That’s something that needs to be touched on, and it might be. But we’ll have to see.”

“That’s a great question,” his on-screen brother Jared Padalecki said. “I’d do anything for Jake Abel back. He’s a dear friend and an amazing actor and an amazing man. I’ll do anything to work with him again.”

Per the Supernatural Wiki (in case you needed a refresher on this), Adam Milligan is the son of Kate Milligan and John Winchester. He also served as the vessel of Michael when Dean refused to accept him. After Sam successfully sealed Michael, Lucifer, Adam and himself in Lucifer’s Cage, Sam’s body is eventually rescued by Castiel and later his soul by Death, but Adam was left behind with Michael and Lucifer.

While Adam has not been seen in “real time” since season five, the character has been referenced, or seen in memories and flashbacks, a number of times over the years, most recently in season 11’s “The Devil is in the Details.”

Meanwhile, Michael has popped up again very recently, playing a role in the first episodes of season 14, which launched this fall. Lucifer has been appearing pretty regularly over the last 9 years, and actor Mark Pellegrino, who plays the demon, appeared on the same red carpet today in support of Supernatural 300.

There are no official details yet about the 300th episode of Supernatural, which will film later in the season.

Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW.