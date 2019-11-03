Supernatural Actor Jim Beaver Mourns the Death of His Mother

Supernatural actor Jim Beaver is mourning the death of his mother, Dorothy Adell Crawford Beaver. She was 91 years old. Beaver expressed his grief in a tweet early Sunday morning. It reads, “My beautiful mom died tonight. She was 91. She had a sweet and loving soul. Her name was Dorothy Adell Crawford Beaver and I will be always grateful for the honor of being her only son.” His tweet was met with responses from colleagues and fans. Beaver’s former Deadwood co-star Garret Dillahunt tweeted, “Buddy. I know.” Supernatural star Mark Sheppard, who lost his father in January, tweeted “All my love.” Willie Garson tweeted, “Bless her and you. Strength and memories my friend.”

Fans sent condolences of their own. “Sending love [and] empathy,” one fan tweets. “She lived a very long life. Every moment you had with her is a blessing, but losing our folks is hard. That is a beautiful picture, to go along with all the special moments. Much love [and] peace to you & the family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another fan tweets, “Sending love and hugs Jim. Condolences to you and your family.” A third fan tweets, “I cannot fathom the loss but for a wonderful life lived and having a son grow into a good man who brings joy to so many people I know she carried that pride, love and joy with her to the world beyond this one.”

Beaver’s career includes roles on Deadwood, The Ranch, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. He’s best known to fans as Bobby Singer on Supernatural. Though Bobby died in the series, Beaver returned as an alternate reality version fo the character in some later season of Supernatural.

Supernatural is now airing its 15th and final season on The CW. Here’s the synopsis for the season:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all… Supernatural is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer (Midnight Caller), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (The Ringer) and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman).”