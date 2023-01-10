Supernatural Star Misha Collins' Van Gets Smashed by Tree During California Storms

Supernatural star Misha Collins' van got taken out by a tree during the ongoing California storms. On Twitter, he posted the video of the car in question crushed undertone weight of just one fallen tree among a host of others. Dangerously, there were also some downed wires that seemed to have done away with the power in the immediate area as well. Collins is thankfully unscathed. But, the situation in Southern California is especially soggy. The rain hasn't stopped for multiple days and the National Weather Service has been on alert. Multiple reports of other injuries have been made and it will be a couple days before clean-up crews can get to all this debris. Check out the video for yourself down below!

On social media, Collins said, "Rain, rain, go away. Come again some other day. #californiarain #LARain #flooding," before explaining that the tree went down.

National Weather Service Issues Flood Warning For Southern California

Midway through Monday evening, the NWS alerted residents that things were not safe in a majority of the roadways in the Los Angeles Area. Multiple people have been involved in accidents and Mudslides have been reported in places like Studio City. Here's what the agency had to say:

"FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING. LINGERING FLOODING CAUSED BY EARLIER EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND ADDITIONAL SHOWERS CONTINUING INTO TUESDAY MORNING. MUCH OF EASTERN AND SOUTHERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY UNTIL 800 AM PST TUESDAY. FLOODING OF RIVERS, CREEKS, STREAMS, AND OTHER LOW-LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS IS OCCURRING AND WILL CONTINUE. LOW-WATER CROSSINGS ARE INUNDATED WITH WATER AND MAY NOT BE PASSABLE. EXPECT MANY AREAS OF SLOW MOVING OR STANDING WATER. LOCAL MEDIA HAVE REPORTED WATER RESCUES."

"AT 1250 AM PST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED HEAVY RAIN IN THE WARNED AREA. FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 6 INCHES. SCATTERED MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS WILL PROLONG THE FLOODING RISK THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS INTO TUESDAY MORNING WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE."

"SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, EASTERN MALIBU ACTON, PASADENA, ALHAMBRA, GRIFFITH PARK, BURBANK, UNIVERSAL CITY, HOLLYWOOD, WHITTIER, NORTH HOLLYWOOD, BEVERLY HILLS, INGLEWOOD, WEST COVINA, CULVER CITY, GLENDORA, VAN NUYS AND VENICE."

Are you shocked by these weather images and videos? Let us know down below!