Walker to Include a Surprising Supernatural Family Reunion

A Supernatural family reunion is coming to Walker. Actor Jake Abel announced on Instagram over the weekend that he will appear in the sixth episode of Walker's third season, "Something There That Wasn't There Before," set to air on Thursday, November 10th. Abel made the announcement by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Walker star Jared Padalecki captioned "Reunited and it feels soooo good. Be sure to watch my first episode THIS THURSDAY! #Walker." According to Deadline, Abel will play Kevin, a politician and the mayor's chief of staff who will grow close to Cassie (Ashley Reyes).

On Supernatural, Abel played Adam, the half-brother of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Abel made his first appearance on Supernatural in Season 4 before playing a major role in Season 5 and then returned for the final season as well. You can check out the episode synopsis for this week's episode of Walker below.

"Walker (Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating."

As for other Supernatural reunions, in a manner of speaking, fans of the long running The CW series can tune into the network's Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. That series follows the untold love story of how Sam and Dean's parents John and Mary met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. While that series is set in the 1970s, the series is seeing the appearance of a handful of characters from the "mothership". Richard Speight Jr. is reprising his role as Loki in the series and Gil McKinney is also set to appear, reprising his role as Henry Winchester in the seventh episode of the series.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8/7c, followed by Walker Independence at 9/8c on The CW. "Something There That Wasn't There Before" debuts on November 10th. The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you excited for this Supernatural "reunion"? Have you been watching The Winchesters as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!