‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the synopsis for the Supernatural Season 14 premiere.

The episode is titled “Stranger in a Strange Land.” It is directed by Thomas J. Wright and written by showrunner Andrew Dabb.

Here’s the synopsis:

“ALL HANDS ON DECK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean (Jensen Ackles), who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters.”

Dean’s new abilities are due to him being possessed by the archangel Michael. Dabb has spoken about how that complicates the storytelling in the new season.

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show,” he said in a previous interview. “But it’s also exciting [for] Jensen and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character. It gives some other characters a bit of breathing room in terms of Castiel and Jack, and Mary and Bobby.

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb continued. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else. With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

The new season of Supernatural has some other treats in store, including an homage to slasher films and an appearance by the Wayward Sisters.

“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season,” Dabb said previously. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

Supernatural Season 14 premieres Thursday, Oct. 11th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.