Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Shares Season 15 Blooper Reel

After the abrupt end to season 15 of Supernatural, one of its stars has shared a staple of the franchise online for all to see: part of the official gag reel. Jared Padalecki has been posting links to various gag reel collections from season 15 since last month and the latest features his co-star Jensen Ackles in one scene. Check it out for yourself in the player above and look for some of the other season 15 gag reels below! After going on an indefinite hiatus on March 23rd due to production shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the series will return to air its final episodes of its final season this fall on the network.

Though most of the final episodes of the series have been completed, the final two episodes of the series still need to be shot. This will bring the pair back to the set after they'd planned to be finished, and in the case of Padalecki, planned to move on to another series. It has since been confirmed that the plan was for Supernatural to finish production on the remaining two episodes of its final season as soon as it is safe to do so. After filming is completed on these two episodes, Padalecki will move on to work on his new series fo the network, Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger that is set to debut on The CW on Thursday nights in January.

“The plan is, we already have five episodes in the can for Supernatural," The CW president Mark Pedowitz previously said. "So Jared and Jensen will go as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes and then he will go off to work on Walker.”

Though it's unclear when Supernatural will be able to film and complete its final episodes but the network has clear plans to make their fall schedule full of pandemic-proof TV shows for viewers to watch. The network previously picking up the domestic broadcast rights for four already-completed series. These include one season of DC Universe's Swamp Thing (which, thanks to a bit of a post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" continuity, is tangentially connected to the Arrowverse), two seasons of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, two seasons of the British series Dead Pixels, and two seasons of the Canadian series Coroner. The network also has the domestic broadcast rights for DC Universe's Stargirl, which is expected to debut next week.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.